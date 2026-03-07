Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 38,653 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,002,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $351,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $227,248,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Tapestry by 250.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $277,295,000 after buying an additional 1,750,566 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 36.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,969 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $311,388,000 after buying an additional 939,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,547.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,667 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $83,917,000 after buying an additional 919,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $2,199,997.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,880.88. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,193 shares in the company, valued at $103,947,659.91. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TPR opened at $144.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPR

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.