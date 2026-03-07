Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues Earnings Results

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. Kingstone Companies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.200-2.900 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

KINS stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $220.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Kingstone Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KINS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kingstone Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 484.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 236,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 130.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 143,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 125,492.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 154.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 91,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

