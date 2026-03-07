Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

KNTK has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinetik from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Kinetik stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.01. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $430.42 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other news, insider Trevor Howard sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $75,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,720,381.40. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Stellato sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $136,396.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 393,382 shares in the company, valued at $18,457,483.44. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,015,831 shares of company stock valued at $180,054,928. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kinetik by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Kinetik

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinetik this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big earnings beat and upbeat outlook — Kinetik reported a large Q (Feb) EPS beat and revenue growth, and Citi lifted its target following the results, supporting upside expectations. Citi Lifts Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) Target Following Earnings Beat and Positive Outlook

Big earnings beat and upbeat outlook — Kinetik reported a large Q (Feb) EPS beat and revenue growth, and Citi lifted its target following the results, supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target to $49 and assigned a “sector outperform” rating, implying further upside from current levels. Benzinga

Scotiabank raised its price target to $49 and assigned a “sector outperform” rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Additional analyst target lift — American Banking News / other outlets reported a higher $51 price target, adding to upgrade momentum from brokers. Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Additional analyst target lift — American Banking News / other outlets reported a higher $51 price target, adding to upgrade momentum from brokers. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays nudged its target up to $43 but kept an “equal weight” rating, signaling limited conviction — this is less bullish relative to other banks and implies potential sideways pressure. Benzinga

Barclays nudged its target up to $43 but kept an “equal weight” rating, signaling limited conviction — this is less bullish relative to other banks and implies potential sideways pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: three executives (Matthew Wall, Steven Stellato and Trevor Howard) sold small stakes (each ~0.5–0.7% reductions) at ~ $46.92 per share on Mar 4 — the volumes and % changes are modest but can weigh on near-term sentiment. Insider Form 4 (Matthew Wall)

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

Further Reading

