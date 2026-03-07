Kenneth Miranda Purchases 3,000 Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Miranda bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $384,900. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:NCDL opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.44. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 137.40%.

NCDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Key Stories Impacting Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders are buying stock — including CEO Kenneth J. Kencel (10,000 shares at ~$13.04), Director Kenneth Miranda (3,000 shares at $12.83), Jason Strife (7,690 shares at $13.40), VP John McCally (2,000 shares at $13.30) and Director Mat Linett (2,000 shares at $13.05) — signaling management confidence at current levels. SEC Filing (Jason Strife)

Multiple insiders are buying stock — including CEO Kenneth J. Kencel (10,000 shares at ~$13.04), Director Kenneth Miranda (3,000 shares at $12.83), Jason Strife (7,690 shares at $13.40), VP John McCally (2,000 shares at $13.30) and Director Mat Linett (2,000 shares at $13.05) — signaling management confidence at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been active: Invesco materially increased its stake in the 4Q, and other funds (Virtu, NewEdge, VARCOV, Almitas) adjusted positions — a sign of interest from larger holders. MarketBeat: Insider & institutional details

Institutional investors have been active: Invesco materially increased its stake in the 4Q, and other funds (Virtu, NewEdge, VARCOV, Almitas) adjusted positions — a sign of interest from larger holders. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS marginally beat (reported $0.44 vs. $0.43 est.), which is supportive for income investors, but the beat was slight and leaves forward guidance/credit performance the focus area. Earnings summary

Quarterly EPS marginally beat (reported $0.44 vs. $0.43 est.), which is supportive for income investors, but the beat was slight and leaves forward guidance/credit performance the focus area. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 (annualized $1.44; ~10.9% yield). While yield is attractive to income buyers, the fund’s payout ratio is high (137%), making the dividend’s sustainability an open question. Dividend & DPR details

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 (annualized $1.44; ~10.9% yield). While yield is attractive to income buyers, the fund’s payout ratio is high (137%), making the dividend’s sustainability an open question. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets and trimmed expectations this week (Wells Fargo to $13.00; Truist lowered its prior target and reduced expectations; KBW trimmed its target) — increasing near‑term selling pressure and lowering the stock’s perceived upside. Wells Fargo price target cut Truist note

Several analysts cut price targets and trimmed expectations this week (Wells Fargo to $13.00; Truist lowered its prior target and reduced expectations; KBW trimmed its target) — increasing near‑term selling pressure and lowering the stock’s perceived upside. Negative Sentiment: Revenue in the quarter materially missed consensus ($26.36M reported vs. ~$49.6M expected), suggesting weaker origination/fee activity or timing effects — a key negative for a credit-focused closed‑end fund. Quarterly revenue miss

Revenue in the quarter materially missed consensus ($26.36M reported vs. ~$49.6M expected), suggesting weaker origination/fee activity or timing effects — a key negative for a credit-focused closed‑end fund. Negative Sentiment: High dividend payout ratio (137%) and headlines indicating a dividend cut or reset increase uncertainty around future distributions — a central driver for valuation of yield‑focused CEFs. Dividend concerns

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $773,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of direct lending instruments. Established in early 2022, NCDL focuses on privately negotiated debt investments in middle-market companies, primarily within the United States. The fund offers investors access to a segment of the credit markets that has historically been less correlated with public debt markets, aiming to capture yield premiums associated with private lending.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, unitranche financings and selectively structured mezzanine debt.

