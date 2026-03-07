Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Price Target to $15.50

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Down 1.7%

KBDC opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of ($25.53) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.48 million. Analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. Kayne Anderson BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. AG Asset Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the third quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 186.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 223,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ground Capital bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

