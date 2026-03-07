Julie Rubinstein Sells 30,941 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $495,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 575,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,760. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $484,845.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $14.85 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,387,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,635 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,468,000 after buying an additional 2,216,595 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 544.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,441,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,523,000 after buying an additional 2,062,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

