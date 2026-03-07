JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $37.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $199.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $129,052.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,151,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,065,586.14. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James George Chopas sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $44,933.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,254.85. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 120,537 shares of company stock worth $2,608,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,419,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 155,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,135,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 232,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,977,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

