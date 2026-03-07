John Swieringa Sells 50,088 Shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) COO John Swieringa sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $5,688,995.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,796,505.30. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SATS traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. EchoStar Corporation has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $132.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Dome Partners LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $5,218,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in EchoStar by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $12,500,000. Finally, Attestor Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,806,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SATS. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on EchoStar from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Williams Trading set a $158.00 target price on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

