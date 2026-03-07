John Myler Buys 29,850 Shares of Camplify (ASX:CHL) Stock

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHLGet Free Report) insider John Myler bought 29,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.35 per share, with a total value of A$10,298.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Camplify Holdings Limited engages in the operation of peer-to-peer digital marketplace platforms to connect recreational vehicle (RV) owners to hirers in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, and Austria. The company operates Camplify, a platform that offers RVs, including caravans, motorhomes, camper trailers, and campervans for rent; and PaulCamper, a peer-to-peer RV sharing platform. It is also involved in the provision of insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wickham, Australia.

