Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.60. 18,003,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 29,166,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.59.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 32,448 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $429,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 659,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,735. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $5,386,272.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,997,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,816,657.24. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,470,074 shares of company stock valued at $16,083,913 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toyota Motor Corp boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,166,000 after buying an additional 5,828,189 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $40,283,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,269,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $36,264,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

