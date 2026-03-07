Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 960 to GBX 940 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIG Trading Down 6.3%

LON SHI opened at GBX 9.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.60. The stock has a market cap of £107.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 8.28 and a 12-month high of GBX 18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.09.

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share for the quarter. SIG had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. On average, analysts forecast that SIG will post 4.1880342 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 per share, with a total value of £50,000. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers. We use our network of around 430 winning branches across local markets with superior customer service, specialist expertise and on-time delivery to add value to both our customers and suppliers.

