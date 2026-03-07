JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 23rd

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

JBT Marel Stock Performance

JBT Marel stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.64. JBT Marel has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.06. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JBT Marel will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

