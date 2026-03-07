Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Jade Biosciences Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JBIO stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Jade Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jade Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,759,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences during the second quarter worth $154,000.

JBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Jade Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Jade Biosciences in a report on Friday. Lifesci Capital upgraded Jade Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

