Ivanhoe Electric Inc. $IE Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,289,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $66,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 125,111 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 22.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,574,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, insider Quentin Markin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $1,470,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 728,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,575.62. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph sold 123,074 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $2,028,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,577.60. This represents a 70.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IE opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company’s portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.

