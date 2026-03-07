iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Holdings Decreased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,455 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 365.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 288,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,212 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

