iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM is SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s 3rd Largest Position

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,133.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $79,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

