iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT is Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s 8th Largest Position

Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trustmark Bank Trust Department owned about 0.54% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $48,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,209,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,728,000 after acquiring an additional 313,769 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,077,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,227,000 after purchasing an additional 607,046 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,353 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,742,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,655,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

