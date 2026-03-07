iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT is Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2026

Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOTFree Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trustmark Bank Trust Department owned about 0.54% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $48,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,209,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,728,000 after acquiring an additional 313,769 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,077,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,227,000 after purchasing an additional 607,046 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,353 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,742,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,655,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

