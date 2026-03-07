iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $675.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $690.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

