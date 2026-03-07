iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock on February 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 2/6/2026.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.45 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 286,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 751,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 642,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,575,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

