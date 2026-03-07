iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Sold by Sequent Planning LLC

Sequent Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the quarter. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,195.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.62 and a 12-month high of $120.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3312 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

