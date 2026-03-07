iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock on February 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/6/2026.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.76. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senator Boozman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.