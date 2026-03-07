iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock on February 6th.
Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 2/27/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on 2/27/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/26/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/19/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/13/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) on 2/6/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) on 2/6/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/6/2026.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%
NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.76. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83.
About Senator Boozman
John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
