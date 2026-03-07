Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.9250.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 8.11%.The company had revenue of $47.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

