IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $210.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on IQVIA in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.13.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.56. 1,764,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 136.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

