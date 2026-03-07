Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Stock Down 0.8%

Invitation Home stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Home

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,952,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,524,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,737,000 after buying an additional 2,004,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,377,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,441,000 after buying an additional 1,884,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.