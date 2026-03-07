Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO Shares Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 2,321.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,373 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF accounts for 1.6% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.63% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDMO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3,902.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 536,064 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3,550.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 494,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 481,399 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 683,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 440,468 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 776.3% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 487,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 431,622 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,435,000.

IDMO opened at $56.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $60.44.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

