Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.4% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Navigoe LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $599.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $614.62 and a 200 day moving average of $607.23. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

