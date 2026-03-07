International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells $728,308.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP William Nugent sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $728,308.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,472. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:INSW opened at $72.45 on Friday. International Seaways Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.23.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,290,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,994,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,929,000 after purchasing an additional 139,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 43.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 709,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 216,325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

