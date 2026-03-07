Intellus Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Intellus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly launched “Lilly Employer Connect,” a direct-to-employer platform designed to broaden employer coverage of its obesity medicines (Zepbound/tirzepatide), which could increase uptake and stabilize pricing dynamics by offering predictable pricing for employers. Lilly Employer Connect platform launches
- Positive Sentiment: GoodRx expanded employer-sponsored access to Zepbound KwikPen, offering a set price across doses — a commercial channel that can boost volume and lower friction for adoption among employees. GoodRx to Expand Employer-Sponsored Access to Zepbound® KwikPen®
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and clinical updates: completion/updates on the TRANSCEND‑T2D‑1 trial for retatrutide and progress in abemaciclib combos deepen Lilly’s obesity and oncology optionality — news that supports longer‑term growth expectations. TRANSCEND-T2D-1 Trial Completion
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: UBS and other analysts emphasize Lilly’s leadership in next‑generation obesity therapies and maintained/installed Buy views, which underpins demand for the stock. Analyst Buy Rating on Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: competitor data (Roche/Zealand) showed mixed results — some rivals lag GLP‑1 leaders — which can modestly benefit market share expectations for Lilly but is not a direct near‑term driver. Roche’s Obesity Drug Shows Promise But Trails GLP-1 Giants
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage and media analysis ask whether LLY’s high absolute share price leaves room to run — useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst absent valuation or guidance changes. Is It Too Late To Consider Eli Lilly (LLY)?
- Negative Sentiment: Sell‑side/independent skepticism and downgrade: a Seeking Alpha piece flagged a rating downgrade and cautioned that the “one‑way ride” may end, adding downside pressure from sentiment shifts. Eli Lilly: The One-Way Ride Can’t Last Forever (Rating Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term investor worries about pricing, competition and recent share weakness since earnings have led to short‑term selling/volatility despite strong top‑line results and guidance. Lilly (LLY) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%
Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $990.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,045.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $939.25.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
