Intellus Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Intellus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $990.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,045.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $939.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

