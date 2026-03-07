Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 7,510 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 1.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $341,736,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 116.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,622,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,207 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 75.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,111 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 978,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 914,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.03.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $109.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

