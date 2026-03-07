Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,333.41. The trade was a 27.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,925. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $217.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $188.73 and a 12 month high of $342.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

