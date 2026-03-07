Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Kirby by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kirby Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $851.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. Kirby had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Kirby’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $477,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $430,224.20. This represents a 52.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 11,667 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $1,508,893.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,894.62. The trade was a 44.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,640 shares of company stock worth $10,470,847. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

