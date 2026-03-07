Insider Selling: Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) SVP Sells $17,754.80 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCRGet Free Report) SVP Celia Eckert sold 1,492 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $17,754.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 81,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,955.10. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $830.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.55. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 73.20%.The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Xencor by 77.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 114.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 85.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

