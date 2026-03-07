Insider Selling: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Sells 7,792 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CRO Emily Dreyer sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $219,344.80. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,900.05. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trupanion Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. 475,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.89 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 185.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 402,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3,201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 224,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Trupanion by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,475,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,121,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Trupanion by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,212,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,462,000 after acquiring an additional 163,101 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Research cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

