Insider Selling: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Sells 7,792 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CRO Emily Dreyer sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $219,344.80. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,900.05. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. 475,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.89 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Research cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.
Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.
