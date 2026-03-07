Insider Selling: Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Sells $37,120.00 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) Director Charles Love sold 580 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,080. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The savings and loans company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 20.80%.The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SMBC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: SMBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

