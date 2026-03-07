Insider Selling: International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Director Sells $302,760.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $302,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,471.97. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.1%

INSW stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.23. International Seaways Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.70. International Seaways had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Report on International Seaways

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 2.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.