Insider Selling: GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $56,459.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $56,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,420.04. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GDDY stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $193.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 369.00% and a net margin of 17.67%.GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 504,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,209,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,204,000 after buying an additional 187,839 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GoDaddy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 19,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

