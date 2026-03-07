Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells $47,260.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,112 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $47,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,792.50. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ziad Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Ziad Nabulsi sold 616 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $26,044.48.

NYSE FDP opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $968.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $2,864,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,439,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after buying an additional 859,940 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades have lifted sentiment — WallStreetZen and Weiss Ratings moved FDP toward “buy,” which can attract buyer interest and support the share price. Read More.

Institutional buying reported (several asset managers increased or established positions), which supports medium‑term demand/liquidity for the stock. Read More.

Q4 results were mixed: EPS beat comfortably ($0.70 vs. $0.28 est.), which is positive for earnings momentum, but revenue missed (~$968.2M vs. ~$1.01B), leaving top‑line growth questions. Watch guidance and next quarter revenue trends. Read More.

Comparative coverage (Fresh Del Monte vs. Pilgrim's Pride) may shift valuation conversations among sector investors but is not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Clustered insider selling across March 3–4: multiple senior executives (COO, CFO and several SVPs) sold shares in closely timed Form 4 filings. The concentrated nature and size of sales likely created intraday selling pressure and can spook short‑term traders. Read More.

The stock recently went ex‑dividend ($0.30 quarterly, $1.20 annualized, ~2.8–2.9% yield); ex‑dividend and record/ex dates commonly trigger short‑term selling as some holders rotate or capture the payout. Read More.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

