Insider Selling: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) CAO Sells $34,039.78 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $34,039.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 139,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,744.64. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Amy Horton sold 641 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $24,370.82.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Amy Horton sold 830 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $29,622.70.

On Monday, February 23rd, Amy Horton sold 1,731 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $65,068.29.

On Monday, December 8th, Amy Horton sold 4,572 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $203,088.24.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $48.25.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 107.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artivion by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Artivion by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Artivion in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

