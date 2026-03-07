Insider Selling: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $204,250.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amazon.com Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.83 and a 200-day moving average of $227.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com
Key Amazon.com News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS launched an agentic healthcare AI product (Amazon Connect Health) that expands high‑margin cloud workloads into regulated healthcare, offering a tangible new revenue stream for AWS. Amazon launches AI-enabled platform to automate healthcare administrative tasks
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to host Anthropic’s Claude for non‑defense workloads after Pentagon concerns, preserving a key AI partner relationship that supports continued AWS AI demand. Amazon says customers can keep using Anthropic’s Claude on its cloud for non-defense workloads
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and active managers are adding conviction: BofA and TD Cowen reiterations and ARK/other fund buys signal analyst and institutional support for an AWS‑led re‑rating. Anthropic growth set to boost Amazon’s AWS revenue acceleration, says Bank of America
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Data Services’ $427M acquisition of George Washington University’s Virginia campus signals longer‑term AWS capacity expansion (infra investment that supports growth). Amazon (AMZN) Buys George Washington University’s Virginia Campus for $427 Million
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon joined a non‑binding White House “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” to cover data‑center power upgrade costs — removes some political overhang but is unlikely to change near‑term economics materially. Tech Giants Sign Ratepayer Protection Pledge On Power For Data Centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest entries reported are effectively meaningless (zero/NaN in feeds) and don’t provide a reliable signal for current positioning. SEC Form 4 — insider sale disclosure
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical / operational risk spiked after reported drone strikes and attacks on AWS data centers in the Gulf (UAE/Bahrain), causing regional outages and highlighting potential disruption, repair and insurance exposures. Iran hits Amazon data centres in jolt to Gulf AI drive
- Negative Sentiment: Customer‑facing outages (site/checkout issues) and Downdetector spikes this week are short‑term hits to sales and reputation that can pressure near‑term revenue and sentiment. Amazon online store suffers outage for some users
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon cut ~100 white‑collar roles in its robotics division — cost‑cutting that could help margins but also signals program disruptions and execution risk in a strategic automation area. Amazon eliminates 100 white-collar jobs in robotics team
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (CEO disclosed sale of 1,000 shares) is modest but can add to short‑term negative sentiment when combined with other headwinds. SEC Form 4 — insider sale disclosure
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.