Insider Selling: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $204,250.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.83 and a 200-day moving average of $227.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

