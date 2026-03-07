Insider Buying: Worley (ASX:WOR) Insider Acquires A$23,984.42 in Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Martin Parkinson purchased 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,984.42.

Worley Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Worley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services. It serves new energy, power, upstream and midstream, refining and chemicals, and infrastructure markets, as well as mining, minerals, and metals markets.

