Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Inplay Oil Cp had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%.

IPOOF opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $345.13 million, a PE ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 0.70. Inplay Oil Cp has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Inplay Oil Cp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS: IPOOF) is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. The company’s primary operations are centered in the Montney and Charlie Lake formations of Alberta and northeast British Columbia, where it holds a significant land position. InPlay’s strategy emphasizes liquids-rich natural gas and condensate production, leveraging horizontal drilling and multi-stage completion techniques to enhance well performance and resource recovery.

InPlay’s asset portfolio comprises both established conventional reservoirs and emerging unconventional plays.

