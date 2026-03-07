Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Innovation Beverage Group Limited (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.30. 266,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 141,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Innovation Beverage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th.

Innovation Beverage Group Stock Up 28.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovation Beverage Group Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovation Beverage Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Innovation Beverage Group Limited (NASDAQ:IBG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Innovation Beverage Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Innovation Beverage Group is a publicly traded beverage holding company that acquires, revitalizes and grows non-alcoholic drink brands. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company focuses on sourcing high-quality ingredients, contract manufacturing, packaging and distribution for a diversified portfolio of products that span fruit juices, flavored waters, functional and nutritional beverages.

The company’s operations encompass product development, supply chain management and go-to-market support.

