Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Posts Earnings Results

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 335,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,533. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $216.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on III. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Information Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG’s core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

