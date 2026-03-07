Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.36. 117,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 440,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

IMPUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Impala Platinum to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC set a $23.00 price objective on Impala Platinum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) is the U.S. American Depositary Receipt program for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, a South African mining group specializing in the extraction, processing and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, the company’s core products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with byproducts such as nickel and gold. Impala Platinum’s integrated operations span the full value chain from underground and surface mining to smelting and refining.

The company’s principal mining assets are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and at the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe.

