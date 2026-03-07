IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIV. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 240,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDIV opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.