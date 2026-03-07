IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIV. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 240,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EDIV opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
