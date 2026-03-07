IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 562.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 388.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,848,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,896 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,143.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 588,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,843,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,316,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,022,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITB opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.