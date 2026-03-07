IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 72,019 First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF $LDSF

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 72,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.