Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 1,207 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,725,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,181,341,000 after buying an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,062,509,000 after buying an additional 542,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.61.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MA opened at $521.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.