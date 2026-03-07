Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Lowers Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,120,368 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,218,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,663,000. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,738,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 315.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,247,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,480,000 after buying an additional 947,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

More Southwest Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and upside targets — Several firms still carry Overweight/Outperform views and the recent compilation of analyst targets shows a median near $49, implying potential upside from current levels. Quiver Quant: Analyst Ratings & Targets

Analyst support and upside targets — Several firms still carry Overweight/Outperform views and the recent compilation of analyst targets shows a median near $49, implying potential upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term value debate — Some commentary argues the pullback could create a buying opportunity for investors focused on the airline’s multi-year recovery narrative, but this is contested and depends on fuel and execution risks. Yahoo Finance: Is LUV Still Attractive?

Longer-term value debate — Some commentary argues the pullback could create a buying opportunity for investors focused on the airline’s multi-year recovery narrative, but this is contested and depends on fuel and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation raises fuel-cost and demand fears — Coverage links the U.S.–Israel–Iran tensions to a surge in crude/jet-fuel expectations and a sector-wide selloff, pressuring Southwest because fuel is a major cost and demand for discretionary travel can wobble in crises. Benzinga: Why LUV Is Falling

Geopolitical escalation raises fuel-cost and demand fears — Coverage links the U.S.–Israel–Iran tensions to a surge in crude/jet-fuel expectations and a sector-wide selloff, pressuring Southwest because fuel is a major cost and demand for discretionary travel can wobble in crises. Negative Sentiment: Broader oil-driven sector pain — Market notes and price-action analysis tie LUV’s drop to a crude-driven rout across carriers; higher fuel translates to margin risk and triggers rotation away from fuel-sensitive travel names. Quiver Quant: Oil Pressure on Airlines

Broader oil-driven sector pain — Market notes and price-action analysis tie LUV’s drop to a crude-driven rout across carriers; higher fuel translates to margin risk and triggers rotation away from fuel-sensitive travel names. Negative Sentiment: Execution and sentiment concerns — Analysis highlights a “double whammy” of Southwest’s structural/logistics challenges (model overhaul) plus renewed fuel inflation that could squeeze margins and investor confidence. Forbes: How Low Can LUV Go?

Execution and sentiment concerns — Analysis highlights a “double whammy” of Southwest’s structural/logistics challenges (model overhaul) plus renewed fuel inflation that could squeeze margins and investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/retail risk from policy changes — Coverage of new customer policies has sparked negative consumer reaction, which can weigh on demand and brand premium that historically differentiated Southwest. TheStreet: Policy Backlash

Reputational/retail risk from policy changes — Coverage of new customer policies has sparked negative consumer reaction, which can weigh on demand and brand premium that historically differentiated Southwest. Negative Sentiment: Mixed institutional activity & price-target shifts — Large institutional trimming and at least one price-target adjustment (Rothschild raised its target but kept a sell stance) add to near-term uncertainty about sentiment among big holders. Benzinga: Price Target Note

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.