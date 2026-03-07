Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $952,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Voya Financial by 149.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5,180.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.17). Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya’s operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya’s core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.